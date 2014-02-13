FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSCI reclassifies stocks in Asian and emerging market indexes
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 13, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

MSCI reclassifies stocks in Asian and emerging market indexes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI reclassified
equities across a broad spectrum of Asian and emerging markets
as part of its February semi-annual index review.
    Changes in constituents will take place after markets close
on Feb. 28, MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday.
    Notable additions to MSCI global indexes include China Cinda
Asset Management Co Ltd and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
, both of which will also be added to MSCI Emerging
Markets Index, MSCI ACWI Value Index
 and the MSCI ACWI Growth Index.
    Japan's Seiko Epson Corporation would be added to
MSCI world index. 
    India's Lupin Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India
 and Zee Entertainment Enterprises would be
deleted from MSCI standard indexes, the statement added.
    Also, MSCI reiterated that MSCI Qatar and
MSCI UAE Indices will be reclassified from
Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets at the May 2014 SemiAnnual
Index Review.

Table
MSCI Equity Indices February 2014 Index Review
    
MSCI Index    Addition            Deletion
Japan        Seiko Epson Corp         Nomura Office Reit
India                        Lupin
                            Power Grid Corp 
                            Zee Entertainment
China        China Cinda Asset MGMT
            CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
    
    
Note: The full results of the review are available at
www.msci.com
    

 (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.