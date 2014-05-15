FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI reclassifies stocks in Asian, emerging market indexes
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

MSCI reclassifies stocks in Asian, emerging market indexes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI reclassified equities
across a broad spectrum of Asian and emerging markets as part of
its May semi-annual index review.
    Changes in constituents will take place after markets close
on May 30, MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/guv39v)
    The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index will be Qatar National Bank,
Industries Qatar and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
.
    Notable additions to MSCI China index 
include China Everbright Bank, Kingsoft Corp
 and China Huishan Dairy    .
    Hikari Tsushin Inc,    Japan Display Inc,
Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd would be added to the MSCI Japan
index.
    India's Aurobindo Pharma has been upgraded to the
MSCI India index from small cap indexes, the
statement added.
    Also, MSCI reiterated that MSCI Qatar and
MSCI UAE Indices will be reclassified from
Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets as decided in previous
reviews.

Table
MSCI Equity Indices May 2014 Index Review
    
MSCI Index    Addition            Deletion
Japan        Hikari Tsushin         Coca-Cola West
            Japan Display            Hokkaido Electric Power
            Nagoya Railroad        Japan Petroleum Exp.
China        China Everbright Bank    China Overseas Gd Oceans
            China Huishan Dairy        Greentown China Holdings
            Kingsoft Corp            Shougang Fushan Res
Korea        Hotel Shilla Co        Hyundai Securities
            Paradise Co            NHN Entertainment Corp
Hong Kong    Techtronic Industries    Hopewell Holdings
India        Aurobindo Pharma        None
    
Note: The full results of the review are available at
www.msci.com

 (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
