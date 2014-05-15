MSCI reclassifies stocks in Asian, emerging market indexes

May 15 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI reclassified equities across a broad spectrum of Asian and emerging markets as part of its May semi-annual index review. Changes in constituents will take place after markets close on May 30, MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/guv39v) The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index will be Qatar National Bank, Industries Qatar and National Bank of Abu Dhabi . Notable additions to MSCI China index include China Everbright Bank, Kingsoft Corp and China Huishan Dairy . Hikari Tsushin Inc, Japan Display Inc, Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd would be added to the MSCI Japan index. India's Aurobindo Pharma has been upgraded to the MSCI India index from small cap indexes, the statement added. Also, MSCI reiterated that MSCI Qatar and MSCI UAE Indices will be reclassified from Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets as decided in previous reviews. Table MSCI Equity Indices May 2014 Index Review MSCI Index Addition Deletion Japan Hikari Tsushin Coca-Cola West Japan Display Hokkaido Electric Power Nagoya Railroad Japan Petroleum Exp. China China Everbright Bank China Overseas Gd Oceans China Huishan Dairy Greentown China Holdings Kingsoft Corp Shougang Fushan Res Korea Hotel Shilla Co Hyundai Securities Paradise Co NHN Entertainment Corp Hong Kong Techtronic Industries Hopewell Holdings India Aurobindo Pharma None Note: The full results of the review are available at www.msci.com (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)