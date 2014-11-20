BRIEF-msg life says 9-month turnover down to 75.4 mln euros

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Msg life AG :

* 9-month EBITDA amounting to 10.0 million euros (prior-year period: -5.7 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated earnings of 12.7 million euros (prior-year period: -10.7 million euros)

* Says is still expecting to generate turnover of around 100.0 million euros and EBITDA of some 11.0 million euros in current 2014 financial year

* 9-month aggregate turnover of 75.4 million euros (prior-year period: 95.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: