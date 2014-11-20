FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-msg life says 9-month turnover down to 75.4 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 20, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-msg life says 9-month turnover down to 75.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Msg life AG :

* 9-month EBITDA amounting to 10.0 million euros (prior-year period: -5.7 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated earnings of 12.7 million euros (prior-year period: -10.7 million euros)

* Says is still expecting to generate turnover of around 100.0 million euros and EBITDA of some 11.0 million euros in current 2014 financial year

* 9-month aggregate turnover of 75.4 million euros (prior-year period: 95.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.