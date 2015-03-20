FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Mitchell Silberberg snags former NMPA general counsel

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Longtime entertainment lawyer Jay Rosenthal has joined Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp in the Washington, D.C. office, bringing such clients as “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista, who will appear in the next James Bond movie.

Rosenthal, who most recently served for almost seven years as general counsel and senior vice president of the National Music Publishers’ Association, a music publishing trade association with more than 3,000 members, will be a partner in the firm’s entertainment and intellectual property practice groups, the firm announced Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1x8hUEr

