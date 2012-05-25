FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBC may buy Microsoft's MSNBC.com stake - Adweek
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

NBC may buy Microsoft's MSNBC.com stake - Adweek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, May 25 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal is in talks with U.S. technology group Microsoft to buy back MSNBC.com, Adweek reported, quoting sources.

Several sources said negotiations have progressed to the stage where NBCU parent company Comcast was conducting due diligence, the report said.

A possible deal would help MSNBC have its own website with its own brand, the story said, quoting one person with knowledge of the talks.

The companies were likely to negotiate a deal ensuring MSNBC.com secures real estate on MSN.com, similar to the treatment Fox Sports receives, the report quoted one source as saying.

NBC and Microsoft were not available for comment.

