FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perella Weinberg gets nod to appraise Morgan Stanley-Citi deal
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 24, 2012 / 11:29 PM / 5 years ago

Perella Weinberg gets nod to appraise Morgan Stanley-Citi deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners has been picked to settle a dispute between Morgan Stanley and Citigroup over the valuation of their brokerage joint venture, according to two people familiar with the assignment.

Morgan Stanley owns 51 percent of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which has more than 17,000 financial advisers, and has proposed buying another 14 percent by September and the rest of the venture in 2014. The two sides, however, are far apart on their valuations.

Citigroup is carrying its stake at $11 billion, and believes the entire venture is worth about $23 billion, said one of the sources. The bank last week said its valuation “slightly exceeded” its carrying value on the bank’s books.

Morgan Stanley values the whole business at about $9 billion, creating a spread much wider than is seen in typical acquisition negotiations, according to Wall Street sources. Under terms of the joint venture, which began in 2009, a third party was to be hired if the valuation spread exceeded 10 percent.

Spokeswomen at Perella Weinberg and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A spokeswoman at Citigroup did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.