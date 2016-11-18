LPC-Banks line up 323m loan for MSX buyout

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bain Capital's buyout of business process outsourcing company MSX International will be backed with a 323m leveraged loan, banking sources said on Friday.

Bain agreed to acquire the company over the last few days, the sources said.

Nomura, HSBC and RBC are leading the financing, which is set to be shown to investors at a bank meeting in London on November 22.

The loan will be offered with a 0% Euribor floor and more pricing details will emerge at the meeting.

It is set to generate interest from Europe's institutional leveraged loan investors, eager for new paper following a lack of event-driven financings.

Bain Capital declined to comment