FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Fed OKs M&T's acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Fed OKs M&T's acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Breakingviews link)

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had approved M&T Bank Corp’s acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc, three years after the deal was first proposed.

M&T, based in Buffalo, New York, agreed to buy Paramus, New Jersey-based Hudson City for $3.7 billion in 2012, but the lenders were unable to close the deal because regulators were concerned about M&T’s anti-money laundering policies.

The Department of Justice had determined that the merger would not have a significantly adverse effect on competition, the Federal Reserve said, adding that the banking agencies have not objected to the deal. (1.usa.gov/1M1YZwi)

After the merger, M&T Bank will become the 25th largest depository financial institution in the United States, with assets of about $132.5 billion and deposits of about $90.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said.

M&T Bank shares were up 1 percent at $121.74 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Hudson City shares were up 6.7 percent at $10.14.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.