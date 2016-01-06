FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&T's Wilmington Trust indicted over loans
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

M&T's Wilmington Trust indicted over loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wilmington Trust Co has been indicted as part of a criminal case against four former executives charged with concealing problematic loans after the financial crisis, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The case against Wilmington, now part of M&T Bank Corp , was announced by U.S. Attorney Charles Oberly in Delaware. He said Wilmington was the first recipient of federal bailout funds from the Troubled Asset Relief Program to be indicted.

A copy of the indictment was not immediately available. Oberly said in a statement that he “did not make the decision lightly to seek charges” against Wilmington Trust. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.