US charges ex-Wilmington Trust officers over troubled loans
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

US charges ex-Wilmington Trust officers over troubled loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged four former top executives of Wilmington Trust Co, now part of M&T Bank Corp, with concealing from U.S. regulators the amount of loans that were not being repaid after the financial crisis.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged former controller Kevyn Rakowski and former chief credit officer William North with three criminal counts of making false statements to the Federal Reserve, and one criminal count of making false statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC brought related civil charges against both men, and also against former chief financial officer David Gibson and former chief operating officer Robert Harra.

Last September, Wilmington Trust agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle SEC charges over its disclosures.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
