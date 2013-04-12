FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&T, Hudson City see delay in Fed ruling on $3.7 bln deal
April 12, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

M&T, Hudson City see delay in Fed ruling on $3.7 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp and Hudson City Bancorp Inc said on Friday it may take more time than expected for the U.S. Federal Reserve to rule on M&T’s proposed $3.7 billion purchase of its smaller rival because of concerns over M&T’s anti-money laundering program.

The two banks said in a statement they intend to extend the date after which either of them may decide to terminate the deal, if it is not completed, to Jan. 31, 2014, from Aug 27.

M&T has hired an outside consultant to help it address the concerns of the Fed’s banking regulators. It did not immediately identify the consultant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
