UPDATE 1-New York's MTA to sell $500 mln bonds in Jan 14 week
January 9, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-New York's MTA to sell $500 mln bonds in Jan 14 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - New York's Metropolitan Transportation
Authority plans to sell $500 million of series 2013A
transportation revenue bonds during the week of Jan. 14, a
market source said on Wednesday.
    Citigroup is the lead manager of the sale of the bonds,
which are being issued to finance transit and commuter projects,
according to the preliminary official statement.
    The MTA said in November that it may have to borrow an extra
$4.8 billion after Superstorm Sandy. The next month, the
authority's board approved up to $2.5 billion in short-term bond
anticipation notes for Sandy costs.

