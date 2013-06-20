FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York's MTA postpones $350 mln rev bond sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 6:17 PM / in 4 years

New York's MTA postpones $350 mln rev bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has postponed its $350 million revenue bond sale, scheduled to price on Thursday, due to “market volatility”, said Aaron Donovan an MTA spokesman.

“We anticipate being able to complete the transaction within the next two to three weeks,” Donovan added.

Donovan said “we have advised the market that the transaction is now day to day.”

The lead manager on the sale is RBC Capital Markets.

Earlier on Thursday a $763.3 million revenue bond issue for the St. Joseph Health System was postponed and a $400 million Philadelphia, Pennsylvania GO bond sale was rescheduled, due to market conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.