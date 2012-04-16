FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-M&T Bank profit beats
April 16, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-M&T Bank profit beats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $1.50 vs est $1.48

* Q1 net interest income up 9 pct

* Provision for credit loss down 34.7 pct

April 16 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp posted first-quarter earnings above analysts’ expectations as it kept aside less money to cover bad loans.

The bank holding company reported a net income of $206.5 million, or $1.50 per share, compared with $206.3 million, or $1.59 per share, a year ago.

Net interest income was up 9 percent at $620.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provision for credit losses fell 34.7 percent to $49 million for the quarter.

M&T Bank shares closed at $84.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

