M&T Bank in $64 million U.S. settlement over mortgage loans

May 13 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp, a large northeast U.S. regional bank, agreed to pay $64 million to settle charges it knowingly misled the government into insuring hundreds of risky mortgage loans that did not qualify for federal insurance.

The accord was announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

It resolves civil charges that Buffalo, New York-based M&T violated the False Claims Act by having, from 2006 to 2011, certified loans for Federal Housing Administration insurance that did not meet underwriting and quality control requirements. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)