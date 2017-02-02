FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sweden's MTG upbeat on 2017 after Q4 profit tops forecast
February 2, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Sweden's MTG upbeat on 2017 after Q4 profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comments, detail)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish media group MTG said on Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing a raised dividend for 2016.

* Q4 adjusted operating income 554 million SEK ($63.5 mln) vs 509 mln SEK seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 sales of SEK 5.0 bln with 8 pct organic growth vs 4.9 bln SEK seen in Reuters poll

* CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann says ambition for this year is to increase revenues and profits

* CEO says keeps ambition for digital arm MTGx to be profitable in 2018

* CEO says aiming for MTGx to show lower losses this year

* MTGx had negative operating margin of 21 pct in Q4

* CEO says hunt for new acquisitions going well

* CEO says sees negative currency effects of around 100 million SEK in 2017 vs 250 mln last year

* Board of directors to propose a dividend of SEK 12.00 per share vs 11.70 SEK seen in Reuters poll

* With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm

* Co said last month it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames

* MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik , entered the multi-billion dollar online gaming market by taking a 35 percent stake in InnoGames in October last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7240 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

