UPDATE 1-Sweden's MTG upbeat on 2017 after Q4 profit tops forecast

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish media group MTG said on Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing a raised dividend for 2016.
* Q4 adjusted operating income 554 million SEK ($63.5 mln) vs 509 mln SEK seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 sales of SEK 5.0 bln with 8 pct organic growth vs 4.9 bln SEK seen in Reuters poll
* CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann says ambition for this year is to increase revenues and profits
* CEO says keeps ambition for digital arm MTGx to be profitable in 2018
* CEO says aiming for MTGx to show lower losses this year
* MTGx had negative operating margin of 21 pct in Q4
* CEO says hunt for new acquisitions going well
* CEO says sees negative currency effects of around 100 million SEK in 2017 vs 250 mln last year
* Board of directors to propose a dividend of SEK 12.00 per share vs 11.70 SEK seen in Reuters poll
* With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm
* Co said last month it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames
* MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik , entered the multi-billion dollar online gaming market by taking a 35 percent stake in InnoGames in October last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7240 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)