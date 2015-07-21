FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTG Q2 profit tops forecast, sees small premium from CTC deal
July 21, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

MTG Q2 profit tops forecast, sees small premium from CTC deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG reported a smaller than expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday and said the bid for 75 percent of CTC Media’s operations would result in a small premium if it went through.

Operating profit, before non-recurring items, fell to 452 million Swedish crowns ($52.4 million) from a year-ago 472 million, topping a mean forecast of 444 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“CTC Media’s Board currently anticipates that the funds available pro rata to its public stockholders and MTG would represent a modest premium to the closing price on 2 July,” Chief Executive Jorgen Madsen Lindemann wrote in a statement.

“We continue to explore a range of options regarding our own Russian operations in order to best protect shareholder value.”

CTC Media said this month it had received a $200 million offer for 75 percent of its operating assets in Russia and Kazakhstan from UTH Russia. ($1 = 8.6208 Swedish crowns) (By Oskar von Bahr; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
