FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's MTG seeks buyer for its stake in Russia's CTC -Vedomosti
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden's MTG seeks buyer for its stake in Russia's CTC -Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG is seeking a buyer for its 39 percent stake in Russia’s CTC Media, business daily Vedomosti reported on Wednesday.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last year that limits foreign ownership of media companies to 20 percent.

Vedomosti, citing two sources close to the companies, said MTG was looking to sell the entire stake and Swiss investment bank UBS had contacted potential buyers.

MTG was not immediately available for comment. CTC Media declined to comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.