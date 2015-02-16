FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTG sells its stake in cable TV firm Sappa
February 16, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

MTG sells its stake in cable TV firm Sappa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG said on Monday it had sold its 50 percent stake in cable TV company Sappa to Finnish telecom operator Anvia.

MTG said in a statement it sold the stake at an enterprise value of 135 million crowns based on the whole company and it would book a capital gain of around 70 million crowns ($8.3 million) from the deal in the first quarter.

Sappa had revenues of 248 million crowns last year and an operating profit of 15.7 million.

$1 = 8.4029 Swedish crowns Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Anna Ringstrom

