MTG says number of Viaplay subscribers quadrupled since 2013

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kinnevik-owned media group MTG spokesman to Reuters ahead of Thursday's capital markets day:
** Says number of subscribers to streaming video service Viaplay quadrupled since 2013
** Says revenues from Viaplay quintupled since 2013
** Says will not reveal detailed figures for Viaplay
** With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm
** MTG said three weeks ago it expected higher sales growth and profits this year vs 2015
