10 months ago
MTG says number of Viaplay subscribers quadrupled since 2013
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

MTG says number of Viaplay subscribers quadrupled since 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kinnevik-owned media group MTG spokesman to Reuters ahead of Thursday's capital markets day:

** Says number of subscribers to streaming video service Viaplay quadrupled since 2013

** Says revenues from Viaplay quintupled since 2013

** Says will not reveal detailed figures for Viaplay

** With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm

** MTG said three weeks ago it expected higher sales growth and profits this year vs 2015

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
