FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor group seeks to buy Mt Gox for 1 bitcoin - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
April 10, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Investor group seeks to buy Mt Gox for 1 bitcoin - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - A group of investors is seeking to buy bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

The investor group is offering a token payment of one bitcoin, or about $400, to buy the exchange, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/peq48v)

The group justified the near-zero price citing an “information vacuum” over Mt. Gox’s missing bitcoins that made it hard to place a value on the lost digital currency, the paper added.

Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy in Japan in February, saying hackers had stolen 750,000 bitcoins belonging to its customers and 100,000 of its own bitcoins after exploiting a security flaw in its software.

The acquisition must be approved by a Japanese bankruptcy court. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.