#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox's website down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The website of Mt. Gox appears to be taken down, shortly after six major Bitcoin exchanges released a joint statement distancing themselves from the troubled Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange.

Mt. Gox’s homepage was not loading, although no error message appeared. Mt. Gox was not immediately available for comment.

“This tragic violation of the trust of users of Mt.Gox was the result of one company’s actions and does not reflect the resilience or value of bitcoin and the digital currency industry,” the companies - Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp, BTC China, Blockchain and Circle - said in the statement. ()

On Sunday, Mark Karpeles, chief executive of Mt. Gox, resigned from the board of the Bitcoin Foundation, in a blow to the digital currency. Mt. Gox had once been the largest exchange handling Bitcoin.

The resignation followed a number of technical issues, including a massive cyber attack from unknown sources that has been spamming bitcoin exchanges.

