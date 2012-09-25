FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MTN to raise S.Africa capex by 40 pct in 2013
September 25, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-MTN to raise S.Africa capex by 40 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - MTN Group plans to spend 7 billion rand ($846.54 million) on its South African network in 2013, a 40 percent increase from the current year, the telecoms operator said on Tuesday.

MTN, Africa’s largest mobile phone services provider, also said it is “exploring the possibility of switching on” commercial long term evolution, or so-called 4G technology, in three South African cities within 2012.

The company said in a statement its 3G coverage is close to 65 percent.

At 1336 GMT, MTN shares were up over 1 percent at 161.99 rand, compared with 0.5 percent decline by the Top-40 index . ($1 = 8.2690 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

