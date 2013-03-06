FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's MTN says FY profit flat, changes dividend policy
March 6, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's MTN says FY profit flat, changes dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd : * Says group subscribers increased 15,1% to 189,3 million * Says foreign exchange losses (Iran, syria and sudan) negatively impacted heps

by 178,5cps * Says FY revenue increased 10,9% to R135 112 million * Says final dividend per share of 503cps * Says FY EBITDA increased 7,0% to R58 564 million * Says to move to a dividend policy of absolute growth for the coming

three-year period * Says aim to grow dividends in a range of 5% to 15% * Says ramaphosa to retire as chairman at agm on 28 may

