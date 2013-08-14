FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's MTN says H1 headline EPs up 22 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 14, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's MTN says H1 headline EPs up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd : * H1 group subscribers increased 6,5% to 201,5 million * Interim dividend per share increased 15,3% to 370 cents * H1 headline EPS increased 22,0% to 654 cents * H1 revenue increased 9,8% to R65 248 million * Expect to deliver improved yoy organic growth in both revenue and EBITDA in

H2 * Expect the group to add a total of 21,1 million subscribers for the full 2013

year * EBITDA increased 6,4% to R27 743 million** * Expect to deliver improved yoy organic growth in both revenue and EBITDA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.