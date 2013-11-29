Turkcell lawsuit unlikely to come to court before 2015 -MTN CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkish mobile operator Turkcell’s $4.2 billion lawsuit against South African rival MTN Group is unlikely to be heard in a Johannesburg court before early 2015, MTN’s chief executive said on Friday.

“The initial indications - and again it’s really purely indications - (are) it probably wouldn’t get into court before early 2015,” Sifiso Dabengwa told Reuters in an interview.

Turkcell filed a suit in a Johannesburg court this week against MTN, alleging it was the victim of corruption and bribery that caused it to lose a mobile licence in Iran.