South Africa's MTN says CFO's resignation unrelated to Iran
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 14, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

South Africa's MTN says CFO's resignation unrelated to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - MTN said on Wednesday the recent resignation of its chief financial officer Nazir Patel had nothing to do with its operations in Iran, but was an internal matter.

“No, no, no,” Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa told journalists when asked whether the resignation was related to its business in Iran, as media reports have speculated.

“It is really a totally internal issue, an internal governance issue. It doesn’t relate to any external matter.” (Reporting by Benon Oluka; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

