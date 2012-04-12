FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTN denies Turkcell charges of corruption in Iran
April 12, 2012

MTN denies Turkcell charges of corruption in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN on Thursday denied allegations it used corrupt practices and promises of military weapons to win its licence in Iran, the first time the mobile operator has clearly rejected the two-month old charges from rival Turkcell.

“Any suggestion that Turkcell’s failure to obtain the licence was as a result of any alleged corrupt or improper practices by MTN is unfounded,” MTN’s CEO Sifiso Dabengwa said in a statement.

“The allegation that MTN influenced South African foreign policy with regard to its armaments and nuclear position is simply ludicrous and has already been dismissed by the South African government.”

MTN has previously said that it believes the case - which was filed by Turkcell in a U.S. court late last month - lacks legal merit. (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)

