UPDATE 1-S.Africa's MTN profit rise masks weak home market

* Earnings up 22 percent

* Users, revenue falls in South Africa

* Shares gain 2 percent (Adds CEO, analyst quote)

By Benon Oluka

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - MTN, Africa’s largest telecoms provider by subscribers, posted a 22 percent rise in first-half earnings as foreign exchange gains from international operations made up for a weak performance in South Africa, one of its biggest markets.

The company, with 22 operations across Africa and the Middle East, on Wednesday said it planned to cut costs in its South African home market by reducing its outsourced labour force and distribution and procurement expenses.

Stiff price competition between the four telecoms providers in its home patch - market leader Vodacom, second-placed MTN, Cell C and Telkom’s 8ta has hit MTN’s margins.

MTN said its South African EBITDA margin fell by 2.1 percentage points in the first half, from 35.4 percent a year ago.

“The focus on costs for South Africa is going to be important as we deal with this kind of structural pricing situation that we have seen during the first half of the year,” Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa said in a presentation.

MTN’s South African subscribers shrank by 1.5 percent to 25 million in the first six months, while revenue declined by 1.4 percent from the previous year.

“The numbers were worse than expected. They have clearly not kept up with the market,” said an analyst who asked not to be identified because he is not allowed to give named quotes to media.

They have a dot on the horizon with regard to Nigeria but it’s still a long road to travel.”

Nigeria was the biggest revenue earner in the six-month period, although earnings from the country and other international operations were boosted by a 16 percent decline in the South African rand.

The company added 12.2 million new users in the first six months, in line with a 21.1 million subscribers target for the year.

MTN had to cut off 3.2 million users out of its 55.2 million customers in Nigeria in July due to regulations demanding that all subscribers there be registered.

ACQUISITIONS

Dabengwa said MTN was still in talks regarding repatriation of a $400 million loan from Iran and a further $50-$200 million in dividends.

He said last month’s resignation of chief financial officer Nazir Patel was not related to its operations in Iran, as some media reports have speculated.

MTN, which failed to clinch a much coveted licence in Myanmar earlier this year, said it had dropped talks to acquire Neotel, the South African unit of India’s Tata Communications .

MTN’s diluted headline earnings per share totalled 649 cents for the six months to end-June, compared with 532 cents last year. Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

It had flagged earlier this month its results would likely rise by as much as 25 percent.

Group revenue rose nearly 10 percent to 65.2 billion rand ($6.53 billion), and subscribers totalled 201.5 million, a 6.5 percent increase.

MTM shares closed 1.6 percent higher, ahead of the benchmark Top-40 index which was up 0.9 percent. ($1 = 9.9813 South African rand) (Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Erica Billingham)