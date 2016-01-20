FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's MTN says not yet notified of fines in Cameroon unit
January 20, 2016

South Africa's MTN says not yet notified of fines in Cameroon unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South African mobile telecom firm MTN Group said on Wednesday it had not been officially notified of fines against its Cameroon business but was looking into the matter.

The Central African nation’s corruption board said the firm had failed to pay taxes on games and gambling services.

MTN Group spokesman Chris Maroleng said the company would comment in due course after concluding its own investigation.

Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi; Editing by James Macharia

