5 months ago
MTN's South Africa unit CEO Nyati resigns, to be replaced by Motsa
March 7, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 5 months ago

MTN's South Africa unit CEO Nyati resigns, to be replaced by Motsa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group said on Tuesday that Mteto Nyati, the chief executive of its South African unit, will be resigning on March and will be replaced by Godfrey Motsa on the same day.

Motsa is currently a vice president at MTN Group, and has more than 10 years of experience in the mobile telecoms industry. He was previously CEO of Vodacom in Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and more recently Chief Officer Consumer Business Unit at Vodacom SA. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

