FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-MTN's South Africa unit CEO Nyati resigns, to be replaced by Motsa
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 7, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-MTN's South Africa unit CEO Nyati resigns, to be replaced by Motsa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group said on Tuesday that Mteto Nyati, the chief executive of its South African unit, will be resigning on March and will be replaced by Godfrey Motsa on the same day.

Motsa is currently a vice president of the South and East Africa region at MTN Group, and has more than 10 years of experience in the mobile telecoms industry.

Motsa was previously CEO of Vodacom in Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and more recently Chief Officer Consumer Business Unit at Vodacom SA.

MTN Group reported a $108 million annual loss last week, its first in two decades, hit by a regulatory fine in Nigeria and unfavourable currency moves.

MTN agreed to pay a fine of 330 billion naira ($1.1 billion), reduced from $5.2 billion, in June last year after a prolonged legal battle to end a dispute in Nigeria over missing a deadline to cut off unregistered SIM cards. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.