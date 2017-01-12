FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Nigeria stock exchange says working with MTN to list its shares in 2017
January 12, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 7 months ago

Nigeria stock exchange says working with MTN to list its shares in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's stock exchange NSE is working "very closely" with South African cell operator MTN on a listing of its shares this year, the head of the bourse said on Thursday.

"The pressure on MTN has never been higher to list," NSE Chief Executive Oscar Onyema told a business conference. "There's a project team working with them."

He also said local airline Med-View would list its shares on January 30. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)

