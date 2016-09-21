FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's MTN says facing investor pressure over lower returns
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 21, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

South Africa's MTN says facing investor pressure over lower returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Wednesday investors were concerned with lower returns and revenue growth despite a boom in data traffic.

Africa's biggest telecoms firm, which set aside 11.7 billion rand ($851 million)for capital expenditure in 2016, said in a presentation to parliament further significant investment was required to deal with higher data traffic, as a result of spectrum constraints in the mature market. ($1 = 13.7500 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
