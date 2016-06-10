INTERVIEW-MTN Group's chairman says Nigerian unit to pay SIM cards fine

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - MTN Group’s Nigeria unit will be responsible for paying the entire $1.67 billion fine in a settlement with the Nigerian government over unregistered SIM cards, its executive chairman said on Friday.

“MTN Nigeria is quite capable of paying the fine. It’s within the realm of capacity of that operation. It is not something that involves the MTN Group in any manner,” Phuthuma Nhleko told Reuters in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)