South Africa's MTN expects Nigeria to devalue naira this year
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 3, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's MTN expects Nigeria to devalue naira this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group expects Nigeria to devalue the naira by up to 22 percent at some point this year, chief financial officer Brett Goschen said on Thursday.

Africa’s biggest wireless operator is in talks with Nigerian authorities to reduce a $3.9 billion fine imposed last year for failing to cut off unregistered SIM card users.

Nigeria’s naira trades officially at 197 against the dollar but changes hands on the black market at nearer 350 to the greenback. Goschen said he expects Nigeria’s central bank will devalue the official rate to 230-240/$ this year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

