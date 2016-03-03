FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's MTN says $600 mln set aside may not cover Nigeria fine
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 3, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's MTN says $600 mln set aside may not cover Nigeria fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - The 9.3 billion rand ($600 million) set aside by South Africa’s MTN Group to cover the settlement of a fine in Nigeria may not be the final amount it pays, its executive chairman said on Thursday.

“Like most provisions, it’s based on prevailing circumstances. It is not a number of finality,” Phuthuma Nhleko told reporters.

Africa’s biggest wireless phone company is in talks with Nigerian authorities to reduce a $3.9 billion fine imposed last year for failing to cut off unregistered SIM card users.

MTN posted a more than 50 percent drop in annual profit on Thursday.

$1 = 15.5696 rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

