FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's MTN says continues talks with Nigeria
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

South Africa's MTN says continues talks with Nigeria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group said on Friday it continued to engage with Nigerian authorities over a $3.9 billion fine following media reports that the telecoms firm proposed to pay $1.5 billion of the charge.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that MTN, Africa’s largest mobile networks operator, offered to pay about 40 percent of the fine and that Nigeria’s senate said talks with the company should continue.

“MTN has previously advised shareholders not to make decisions based on press reports and MTN again urges its shareholders to refrain from doing so,” it said.

Nigeria in October imposed the fine on MTN for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM cards from its local network amid fears the lines were being used by criminal gangs, including militant Islamist group Boko Haram.

MTN makes about 37 percent of its sales in Nigeria, its biggest market, last month made a $250 million “good faith” payment towards reaching a settlement after dropping a legal case against the Nigerian Communications Commission. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.