FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTN Group to spend $3 billion on upgrades in Nigeria - newspaper
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

MTN Group to spend $3 billion on upgrades in Nigeria - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 16 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest telecommunications operator MTN Group plans to spend $3 billion to upgrade and expand the infrastructure of its operations in Nigeria over the next three years, South Africa’s Business Day newspaper reported on Friday.

“We will continue to invest at this rate in the medium term and make sure the overall quality of service in acceptable,” the paper quoted Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa as saying.

MTN has operations in nearly two dozen countries across Africa and the Middle East.

An MTN spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.