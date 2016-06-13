FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian parliament to continue MTN fine investigation
June 13, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Nigerian parliament to continue MTN fine investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's parliament will continue to investigate the legality of negotiating down a fine imposed on MTN, despite the South African telecoms company already striking a deal with Nigerian regulators, a lawmaker said on Monday.

MTN said on Friday, after months of talks, that it had agreed to pay a fine of $1.7 billion in a settlement with the Nigerian government for failing to deactivate more than 5 million unregistered SIM cards.

"We will certainly continue with our investigation," Saheed Akinade-Fijaba, chairman of the parliamentary communications committee, told Reuters. "We are disappointed that this agreement was reached without our consultation. We need to make sure everyone complied with the law. The law doesn't say anything about reducing a fine." (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Pravin Char)

