FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's House of Representatives surprised by MTN settlement -lawmaker
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 10, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's House of Representatives surprised by MTN settlement -lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s House of Representatives was surprised about a deal reached by South Africa’s MTN with Nigerian authorities to settle a fine in a long-running dispute over unregistered SIM cards, a lawmaker said on Friday.

“We are still continuing with our investigation. We have today sent out letters to the minister of communications and the executive vice chairman of NCC (communications regulator) to appear before the House on Monday,” Fijabi Akinade, chairman of the House’s committee on communications.

“We want to know how they arrived at that decision and if it was done in good faith ... But honestly, we are surprised,” Akinade told Reuters. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.