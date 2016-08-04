FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-South Africa's MTN to swing to H1 loss on Nigeria fine
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 4, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's MTN to swing to H1 loss on Nigeria fine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South African mobile phone operator MTN Group flagged a half-year loss on Thursday, blaming a hefty fine in Nigeria and underperformance at home.

* MTN said on June 10 it had agreed to pay a heavily reduced fine of 330 billion naira ($1.2 billion), or a third of the initial penalty, in a settlement with Nigeria for missing a deadline to deactivate more than 5 million unregistered SIM cards.

* MTN, Africa's biggest mobile phone group, said its headline loss was expected to come in a range of 285 cents to 255 cents per share in the six months to end-June.

* In total, the net effect of the Nigerian fine on the current period was a negative impact of 474 cents per share.

* Underlying operational results for half-year 2016 were further affected by under-performance of MTN Nigeria

* Earnings were further negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses of 135 cents per share.

* Relatively weaker operational performance of MTN South Africa, which is expected to report a decline in EBITDA margin, impacted by a marked increase in the sale of lower-margin handsets during half-year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Esha Vaish; Editing by Mark Potter)

