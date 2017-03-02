FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's MTN swings into first annual loss in 20 years
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 2, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 6 months ago

South Africa's MTN swings into first annual loss in 20 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group swung into a loss for the first time in two decades on Thursday, hit by a $1 billion regulatory fine in Nigeria and unfavourable currency swings.

MTN said its headline loss was 77 cents per share in the year to end-December compared with headline earnings of 746 cents per share a year earlier.

The company agreed to pay a fine of 330 billion naira ($1.1 billion), reduced from $5.2 billion, after a prolonged legal battle to end a dispute in Nigeria over unregistered SIM cards. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

