South Africa's MTN FY profit drops 54 pct on Nigerian fine

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mobile phone operator MTN Group posted a 54.4 percent plunge in annual profit on Thursday as it set aside nearly 10 billion rand ($643 million) to cover a potential settlement of a fine in Nigeria.

Africa’s biggest wireless phone company said headline earnings per share (EPS) came in at 746 cents in the year to end December compared with 1,536 cents a year earlier.

MTN is in talks with Nigerian authorities to reduce a $3.9 billion fine imposed last year for failing to cut off unregistered SIM card users by a set date.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 15.5589 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)