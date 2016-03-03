FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's MTN says may list in Nigeria once fine resolved
March 3, 2016 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's MTN says may list in Nigeria once fine resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group may list its Nigerian unit on the stock exchange in Lagos once it has resolved a disputed $3.9 billion fine with authorities in the Western African nation, its executive chairman said on Thursday.

MTN also said it has set aside 9.3 billion rand ($600 million) to cover a potential settlement of a fine imposed by Nigerian authorities last year for failing to cut of unregistered SIM card users.

Shares in the mobile company rose more than 9 percent to 149 rand by 0845 GMT.

$1 = 15.645 rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

