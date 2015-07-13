MTN appoints new chief executive for strike-hit South African unit

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Mobile operator MTN Group has appointed Mteto Nyati as chief executive of its South African unit, the company said on Monday.

Nyati, who joined the company in October last year as chief enterprise officer, takes over as a strike by more than 2,000 of MTN’s South African workers approaches two months.

His predecessor, Ahmad Farroukh, resigned last week, citing personal reasons. He has since joined Saudi Arabian mobile company Etihad Etisalat.

Nyati, whose appointment is effective immediately, has already tapped former Nigeria marketing head Larry Annetts as sales and marketing executive, “to accelerate the turn-around of our business”, he said in an internal email seen by Reuters.