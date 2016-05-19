FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's mobile firm MTN raises 2016 investment capital by 50 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

South Africa's mobile firm MTN raises 2016 investment capital by 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group said on Thursday it had revised its capital spending in its home market up by 50 percent to 12 billion rand ($756 million) in 2016 as the mobile operator aims to improve infrastructure and fund acquisitions.

MTN had said in March while releasing its annual results that it would spend 8 billion rand in capital expenditure. The firm had spent 11 billion rand on capital expenditure in its South African in 2015.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
