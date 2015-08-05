FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's MTN says H1 profit falls 10 pct after strike
August 5, 2015

S.Africa's MTN says H1 profit falls 10 pct after strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest mobile phone company MTN Group reported a 10.3 percent fall in half-year profit on Wednesday, hit partly by handset supply challenges in its mainstay South African market following a seven-week long strike.

MTN, which operates in several African countries including Nigeria, said diluted headline EPS totalled 654 cents in the six months to the end of June compared with 727 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

