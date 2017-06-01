FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 1, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

Turkcell's MTN lawsuit could go to trial towards end-2018 -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Turkcell's $4.2 billion lawsuit against South Africa's MTN Group could go to court towards the end of next year, a lawyer for the Turkish mobile phone operator said on Thursday.

"Once the defendants have filed their formal plea documents, Turkcell will be in a position to apply for a trial date, which I suppose will be towards the end of next year," said Eric van den Berg, of Fasken Martineau in Johannesburg.

Turkcell first sued MTN in a U.S. court in 2012, alleging the company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iranian licence that was originally awarded to Turkcell. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Goodman)

