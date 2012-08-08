FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTN: Iran currency devaluation could hit H2 results
August 8, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

MTN: Iran currency devaluation could hit H2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A devaluation of the Iranial rial could have a “severe impact” on MTN Group’s second-half earnings, the South African telecom’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Nazir Patel made the comment at a presentation following the release of the company’s first-half results. MTN owns 49 percent of local mobile operator MTN Irancell.

The Iranian rial has tumbled against the U.S. dollar in free market dealings as traders have anticipated a devaluation in the official exchange rate.

The rial has been under pressure this year because of international sanctions against Iran’s economy imposed over its disputed nuclear programme. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

